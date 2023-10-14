Transfer expert gives definitive update on Real Madrid and West Ham’s pursuit of Malick Thiaw

Milan youngster, Malick Thiaw, despite having only recently signed with the Italian giants, remains the subject of transfer speculation.

Both Real Madrid and West Ham have been credited with an interest in the player with Claret and Hugh citing reports of the two club’s pursuit.

It’s obvious why both the La Liga giants and the east Londoners would be interested in the 22-year-old, given that he’s not only adept at playing the centre-back role, but he can also deliver high quality performances if he’s playing at right-back or in defensive midfield.

That kind of versatility is rare these days and it doesn’t come cheap, but both clubs will have to sit tight in any event for now.

‘I don’t have any concrete confirmation either on a bid from Los Blancos for Milan’s Malick Thiaw,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

‘He is very happy at Milan and there are no discussions with any club (including West Ham) at this stage.

‘Milan have just paid €6/7m for the player who is doing fantastic so it’d take an important proposal to let him leave. Milan don’t want to mention a price now and 100% no chance of anything happening in January.’

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: World Cup winner linked with Man City is yet to decide his future Report reveals Newcastle punishment for 23-yr-old if proven guilty in betting scandal Sky Sports transfer expert has ‘all sides’ update on Saudi interest in Liverpool’s Mo Salah

Milan surely won’t be happy at the thought of losing a player that’s certainly gaining admirers after a string of superb performances that have helped the Rossoneri to top the Serie A table.

The player himself has kept his own counsel on the matter to date which is arguably the wisest course of action given that his words could be taken out of context or misconstrued.

For now, he can concentrate on giving his best for Milan without the distraction of a move elsewhere.