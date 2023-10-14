West Ham eye move for 26-year-old Brazilian in his prime

West Ham United could officially move for Atletico Mineiro defender Guilherme Arana during the January transfer window as the Premier League club have a strong interest in the Brazil star.

That is according to 90min, who reports that the Hammers had representatives present at the Arena Pantanal this week to keep a close eye on the 26-year-old, who featured for Brazil in their 1-1 draw at home to Venezuela.

David Moyes is after a new left-back as Aaron Cresswell is expected to leave the club in January. Should West Ham make a move for Arana during the next transfer window, it is believed that Atletico Mineiro will not stand in his way if he would like to move to the Premier League.

West Ham will have competition from the likes of Wolves and Brentford, who also had representatives watching the left-back this week, but the report says that the Hammers’ interest is the most advanced at present.