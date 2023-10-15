“It’s annoying” – Barcelona star already has enough of Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at Real Madrid and the midfielder’s impact on the Spanish giants is annoying a player from La Liga rivals Barcelona.

The Madrid-based club are currently top of the Spanish League, two points ahead of Girona, and more importantly, three ahead of Barcelona.

That is largely down to the performances of Bellingham this season as the England star has been incredible since moving to the Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Across his opening eight La Liga games, the 20-year-old has produced eight goals and two assists, which is an incredible return for a young midfielder.

Speaking about the newest Real Madrid superstar to TV2, Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen has admitted that it is annoying checking the results every week to see the youngster’s name on the scoresheet for the Catalan club’s main title rivals.

The defender said via GOAL: “It’s annoying when you sit and watch the results, and then he has scored in the last…I don’t know how many games by now.”

It is hard to see Bellingham slowing down anytime soon as the 20-year-old dreams of achieving big things at Real Madrid this season and beyond.