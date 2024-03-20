Transfer news expert Ben Jacobs has said that Andreas Christensen leaving Barcelona this summer can’t be ruled out, following recent links with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle.

The Denmark international was previously a key player for Chelsea for a few years before moving to Barca last season, and now it seems his future is in some doubt again, according to Jacobs as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column.

Christensen’s future doesn’t seem entirely certain, and it will be interesting to see how this develops after a recent report from Football Insider named Man Utd and Newcastle as possible suitors for him.

If Christensen does become available, one imagines he’d be seen as a very tempting option for a number of top clubs, especially in England as he’s already proven himself in the Premier League.

Christensen transfer looks like one to watch, says Ben Jacobs

“Sources say it’s not impossible Andreas Christensen is sold even though the player is reluctant to depart – which seems to be common amongst potential outgoings,” Jacobs said.

Man Utd will surely look to strengthen in defence this summer after a poor season, with Harry Maguire likely to be facing some uncertainty after falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, while Raphael Varane is heading towards the end of his contract.

Fabrizio Romano told us just today that Varane now seems likely to leave amid interest from clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia, so Christensen could be an ideal replacement if Barca do decide to cash in on him.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will no doubt want a strong transfer window in response to this frustrating campaign which has seen them fail to build on the success of last season, when they finished in the top four and reached the Carabao Cup final.