Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United want to bolster their defence in the near future.

According to a report by Fichajes, they are interested in acquiring the services of Andreas Christensen. The 27-year-old centre-back has been doing wonders at Barcelona and the Magpies are looking to land him at the club.

After coming through the ranks at Chelsea and having a successful stint with their first team, Christensen joined Barcelona during the summer of 2022. He ran down his contract at the London club and joined the Spanish giants as a free agent.

The 27-year-old has been a consistent performer for Xavi’s team in the Spanish top flight. His impressive performances for Barcelona and his track record in English football have attracted a lot of attention.

While his contract with the Catalan giants runs until the summer of 2026, English clubs are looking to bring him back to England. The Magpies are one of the clubs keen on having him in their ranks.

Eddie Howe wants to add more quality to his ranks as the Magpies look to build on what they had achieved last year. He feels they need to add another world-class centre-back to the mix and feels Christensen could be a great fit for the club.

While the Danish international might not be a guaranteed starter under Xavi, he still has a very important role at the club. Reports have linked him with a move back to the Premier League in the winter. But, Barcelona have no intentions of parting ways with the 27-year-old in January.