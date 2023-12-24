Newcastle eyeing surprise move for Barcelona star in January

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a surprising move for Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen in the upcoming January transfer window.

That’s according to journalist Javier Parra Pena (via TeamTalk), who claims that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is looking for a new centre-back in the upcoming transfer window.

The report claims that among the names being looked at includes Barcelona’s Christensen and Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio.

The hunt for a new center-back has led Newcastle to consider Christensen, who joined Barcelona in 2022 after eight-years at Chelsea.

The Danish international has accumulated 50 appearances for Barcelona, contributing with a goal and two assists since his arrival.

Injuries have plagued Newcastle this season, hampering their ability to replicate their previous form.

They are out of Europe and are currently sitting 7th in the table, 1 point ahead of Manchester United and 5 behind 5th place Manchester City.

Howe has identified the defense and midfield as two areas that needs to be strengthened in January in order to push for a top 4 finish.

 

