Liverpool will face renewed transfer interest in star player, claims journalist

Liverpool will reportedly face fresh transfer interest in Mohamed Salah from clubs in Saudi Arabia in the near future, Fabrizio Romano has suggested in his latest YouTube video.

Speaking on his channel today, Romano explained just how strong the Saudi interest in Salah is, with Liverpool doing well to hold on to the Egypt international during the summer, and in September while the Saudi window was still open.

See below as Romano discusses the latest on Salah, explaining that Liverpool still need to be respected for their strong stance, but also with the clear warning that interest from Saudi is not likely to go away…

Salah is one of the finest attacking players in world football and it would be a huge blow for Liverpool to lose him, even if he’s not getting any younger.

The Merseyside giants might need to think about replacing Salah at some point, but they’ll also surely be keen to put that off for as long as possible, as he clearly still adds so much to this team.