Video: Man City and Burnley stars score very late in dramatic ending for country

Switzerland produced a stunning comeback in their EURO 2024 qualifying match with Belarus on Sunday afternoon as they came back from 3-1 after 89 minutes. 

Having taken the lead in the match, the Swiss found themselves 3-1 down with a minute of normal time left. Man City’s Manuel Akanji latched onto a free kick to make it 3-2, before Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni found a last-minute equaliser to spark dramatic scenes in the stadium.

The draw leaves Switzerland top of their group two points ahead of Romania and both goals can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay and RTS 2.

