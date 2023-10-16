Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe regarding a move to Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old has been linked to the move away from Arsenal, owing to the lack of playing time and Agbonlahor believes that he is unlikely to start regularly at Newcastle. He believes that Smith Rowe would be a squad player for the Magpies and he should think carefully before making the transfer.

He said to Football Insider: “I think he’s at the level, definitely. He can be a good squad player for Newcastle.

“But that’s the problem. He’d be leaving Arsenal for another club where he isn’t going to start.

“Let’s not forget, Newcastle have got Willock coming back in that position. He was brilliant last season and has been completely forgotten about by everyone.

“They’ve also got Guimaraes in that area. If he came to Newcastle, he’d have to fight for a position. It’s not going to be guaranteed.

“I think he has more chance of playing at Newcastle, though. Arteta just doesn’t seem to fancy him, for whatever reason. He’s wasting away his best years by sitting there, not playing.”