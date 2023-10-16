Arsenal are interested in signing the Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

A report via Fichajes claims that they are willing to pay €20 million (£17.3m) in order to sign the 18-year-old midfielder.

Vermeeren has already established himself as an important player for the Belgian club and he has been nominated for the 2023 Golden Boy award as well. It is evident that he is a world-class talent with immense potential and he could develop into a key player for Arsenal in the coming seasons.

However, the Gunners are not the only club keen on signing him and they could face competition from clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United.

Liverpool need to add quality in the central midfield as well and Vermeeren would be a superb long-term investment for them. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a proven track record when it comes to nurturing talented young players and he could help the 18-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential.

Similarly, Manchester United will need to add more depth in the middle of the park as well and Erik ten Hag could be the ideal manager to nurture the 18-year-old. He did well to guide young players during his time at Ajax and he could help accelerate the 18-year-old’s development.

The opportunity to play for all three Premier League clubs will be an exciting option for the youngster and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.