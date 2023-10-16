Man Utd were targeting Kylian Mbappe and two other world class transfers under Sheikh Jassim

Manchester United were reportedly set to target three big names in the transfer market if the takeover bid by Sheikh Jassim had been successful.

The Red Devils now look set to see British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe launch a bid for a 25% stake in the club, as reported by Sky Sports and others, but Qatari ownership would really have been a game-changer for the Premier League giants.

As reported by Christian Falk earlier in the year, Man Utd would have been in the market for French superstar trio Kylian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman and Eduardo Camavinga had the Sheikh Jassim takeover gone through…

The Qatari’s Sheikh Jassim Group want to go for Kingsley Coman, Camavinga and Kylian Mbappé, if their takeover of @ManUtd is successful — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 3, 2023

Mbappe is one of the finest players of his generation and it would have been a joy to see him coming to English football, but that perhaps now seems unlikely.

The France international will surely want to go to a more successful project if he leaves PSG at the end of this season, when his contract will be up.

United are not the force they once were, and it would quite likely have taken big spending from Sheikh Jassim to convince Mbappe that the team could be heading in the right direction again.

Coman and Camavinga are two other elite talents who could surely have made an impact at Old Trafford, but who also perhaps now seem out of reach.