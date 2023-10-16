AC Milan is reportedly keen on signing Harry Maguire as Manchester United look to offload the defender.

The England international has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United after Erik ten Hag took over last year.

The arrivals of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane signified his time as a consistent starter coming to an end.

Although Maguire has featured recently for the Red Devils, the return of the two aforementioned players from injury will likely see him restored to the bench once more.

The 30-year-old almost left Old Trafford in the summer but a proposed move to West Ham fell through after Maguire chose to stay and fight for his place.

But the defender recently stated “I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month”, which has put a number of clubs on alert.

According to talkSPORT, AC Milan is one of a few Italian clubs interested in his signature, along with West Ham who may go back in for Maguire.

With England teammate Fikayo Tomori already thriving at Milan and Chris Smalling paving an almost identical path to Roma in 2019, a move to Italy may benefit the defender.