Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 26-year-old was linked with an exit during the summer transfer window, but he ended up staying at the club. Since then, he has been linked with a January transfer as well.

However, a report from 90 Min claims that the 26-year-old midfielder could be sold midway through the season if there is a good offer on the table. Manchester United are not desperate to get rid of him, but they will sell him for the right price.

West Ham tried to sign the player during the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come back for him in January.

He could be a useful acquisition for most mid-table clubs in the Premier League. He will add a defensive cover and drive to the midfield.

The Scottish international recently scored a memorable stoppage-time brace against Brentford and Manchester United will hope that he can be a useful option for them in the coming months as well.

The Red Devils need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions and keeping the 26-year-old at the club could prove to be a wise decision.

It remains to be seen whether the player is content with the role of a squad player. He will want to play regularly at this stage of his career and it is unlikely that Manchester United will be able to provide him with the platform.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in January.