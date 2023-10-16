Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on goal machine links with Chelsea or Arsenal transfer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano insists he’s not heard anything about Chelsea or Arsenal making any attempt to sign in-form Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

The Guinea international has been on fire in front of goal so far this season, scoring a remarkable 14 goals in eight appearances in all competitions for his club, with the quality of his finishing on show in this video clip here.

Still, Romano is not aware of anything happening with Chelsea or Arsenal, despite the fact that they are two teams who could probably do with adding a little fire-power to their squads this January.

The Gunners lack a real clinical finisher in their side, while the Blues are still waiting on youngster Nicolas Jackson to fulfil his potential.

Romano says Stuttgart also deserve respect, so he didn’t want too weigh in with too much speculation about Guirassy at this stage, even if it seems inevitable that this kind of form is going to attract headlines.

“Serhou Guirassy – For sure clubs are following the in-form Stuttgart striker, but at the moment I’m not aware of any contact with Chelsea or Arsenal, that would be pure guessing as I’m not aware of any negotiation or contact,” Romano said.

“I think we should also respect Stuttgart, he’s a key player for them and his focus is 100% on Stuttgart.”