West Ham owner Kretinsky hit by a £220m boost

West Ham co-owner Daniel Kretinsky has received a £220m boost due to the rise in prices for energy.

Kretinsky has stakes in a host of big businesses such as Royal Mail and Sainsbury’s, but the bulk of his wealth is built on his involvement in energy. The West Ham man has now received a £220m boost as he reaps big rewards of high prices.

According to This Is Money, the Czech businessman has seen profits at his company Energeticky a prumyslovy holding (EPH) jump to £1.7 billion for the first six months of 2023 from £1.1 billion the previous year.

The report says: “EPH dished out £438 million in dividends for the first half of this year, according to its latest accounts. This was on top of the £492 million paid in 2022. Kretinsky controls just over half of the company, which means he is in line for at least a £219 million share of the payout.”

It is unclear whether this will be pumped into West Ham as there has been speculation about the London club’s future, which has been fuelled by Sheikh Jassim officially withdrawing his bid to buy Manchester United.