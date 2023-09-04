Huge blow for West Ham stakeholder Daniel Kretinsky as £2.2bn deal collapses

Not much is ever seen or heard of secretive West Ham stakeholder, Daniel Kretinsky, whether the Hammers are doing well or not.

As time passes there appears to be less optimism that the Czech billionaire will take over the reins at the club from the ageing David Sullivan, Kretinsky perhaps seeing the east London outfit as just another one of his investments.

The 48-year-old is believed to have made his money in the energy sector, so depositing many millions of pounds into the coffers of a football club would appear to be quite the departure for Kretinsky.

In any event, his latest investment failure has little to do with matters of a claret and blue persuasion.

According to Investing.com, Kretinsky has lost out in the race to buy German utility company, Steag, after Spanish infrastructure investor, Asterion, announced that they had won the contract.

The deal is expected to be closed for in the region of a not insignificant sum of €2.6bn, and will surely come as a huge blow to the Czech, who is known to be embarking on an ambitious acquisition spree in Europe.

Investing.com detail how he head already struck a deal to buy Casino who are a French retailer that have been struggling of late, and has also looked into becoming a shareholder in the IT consulting company Atos.

Perhaps West Ham should make a pitch for the €2.2bn that will currently be burning a hole in his pocket.