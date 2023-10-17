Barcelona could swoop for Man City ace next summer

With Robert Lewandowski getting no younger despite still banging in the goals for Barcelona, both Xavi and sporting director, Deco, will understand the need for another striker to come in as well as Vitor Roque, who is due to arrive at the club in January.

As the Catalans continue their climb back to the top table of European football, they need to be aware of any market opportunities that are available and, importantly, within their price range.

According to Sport, Man City ace, Julian Alvarez, could surprisingly be within reach and it may well lead to some tentative enquiries over the course of the next few months – despite the fact he’s only just signed an extension.

The outlet note that the player is believed to have a £50m release clause in his contract with the Cityzens, however, given his importance to his current employers, they’ll surely fight tooth and nail to hang onto him if the need arises.

Countryman, Lionel Messi, might well put in a good word for his old club, and the thought of an Alvarez-Roque front two in years to come is enough to excite the long-suffering Barca fans.

Xavi has proved that he’s capable of getting the best out of what he has available and a Spanish league title was a result of that.

He does need his side to step things up against the biggest teams in Europe, however, and that means players such as Alvarez need to be acquired.