Liverpool have strong interest in signing 31-goal attacker next year

Liverpool are reportedly keen on the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Valder De Maggio from Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Napoli Magazine), Liverpool could look to make a move for the 24-year-old Nigerian striker next year.

He has revealed that the Premier League side have a strong interest in the Napoli striker and it remains to be seen whether they decide to put pressure on the player’s agent not to renew his contract.

“There is strong, strong interest in Liverpool for Victor Osimhen. Then it will have to be seen whether the Reds will put pressure on Osimhen’s agent not to renew or not.”

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli at the end of the season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool.

Apparently, the striker is valued at €120 million and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay that kind of money for him. The Reds already have players like Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo at their disposal. It will be interesting to see how they accommodate the Nigerian in the starting lineup.

The Reds are expected to lose Mohamed Salah at the end of the season. The Egyptian will enter the final year of his contract and Saudi Arabian clubs could look to sign him. Liverpool should look to invest in a quality wide forward, instead of signing a centre forward like Osimhen.

There is no doubt that the Nigerian is a world-class talent who helped Napoli win the league title last season, scoring 31 goals across all competitions. He has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

However, Liverpool already have two players capable of leading the line for them and they should look to address the other priorities in their squad first.