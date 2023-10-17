Rasmus Hojlund has spoken out honestly on the comparisons between him and Manchester City rival Erling Haaland.

The Danish striker is slowly adjusting to life in England after making the high-profile move from Atalanta in the summer for a reported £72m.

Hojlund arrived in August but had to wait until September to make his first appearance in red after suffering a back issue.

Manchester United fans were immediately impressed by the 20-year-old during his short debut against Arsenal as he offered a more physical threat up front.

Hojlund was quickly compared to his Scandinavian compatriot, Haaland, with their playstyle remarkably similar.

Speaking to TV2, Hojlund gave his honest opinion on the comparisons.

‘I hope that one day I can reach his level, but right now, I think it is too early,’ he said.

‘Erling is in any case the world’s best striker, if not the world’s best footballer. I don’t really want to be compared to him, but I hope that one day I can be like him.

‘Who knows? I am only 20 years old. We will have to see what it can end up with.’

It won’t be easy to emulate the Norwegian striker after he helped Man City win the treble last season, scoring an incredible 53 goals in 52 games.