Italian giants Roma have been linked with a move for the Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

A report from CalcioMercatoWeb claims that the 30-year-old England international could be an option for Roma during the January transfer window.

The Italian outfit have previously signed a former Manchester United defender in Chris Smalling and it remains to be seen whether they decide to sign Maguire as well. The 30-year-old defender has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to leave the club in order to get his career back on track.

He needs to play regularly during his peak years and Manchester United will not be able to provide him with that platform.

Jose Mourinho could help the player regain his form and confidence. The Portuguese manager is excellent when it comes to getting the best out of his defenders and Maguire could return to his best while playing under him.

The 30-year-old will be hoping to establish himself as the undisputed starter for England heading into the European Championships next summer, and he will not be able to do that if he does not play regularly at the club level.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can agree on a deal with Roma when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Premier League side paid around £80 million for him and it is highly unlikely that they will be able to recoup that kind of money for Maguire. The Red Devils will have to cut their losses on the player and sell him for a nominal price if they want the move to go through.