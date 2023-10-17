Video: Rasmus Hojlund puts Denmark ahead with sensational strike

Rasmus Hojlund has put his country one goal to the good with a devastating strike against San Marino.

The Manchester United striker has been in great form for Denmark as he is one of the top goalscorers in the Euro qualifiers.

He showed just why Erik ten Hag spent big on me with this rocket of a strike against San Marino thanks to some clever off-the-ball movement.

