Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has recently been accused of being involved in an illegal betting scandal.

The 23-year-old was sent home from international duty amid the allegations and there will be investigations to determine the player’s involvement.

Tonali’s agent has now revealed that the midfielder has a betting addiction and he is currently fighting the situation. The player is currently in shock and very disappointed with the situation. It will be interesting to see if Tonali is proven guilty following the investigation. The midfielder could face a lengthy ban in that case.

The former AC Milan midfielder has done an impressive job since moving to Newcastle and he has been a key player for Eddie Howe. Newcastle will not want to lose him for a considerable period of time.

He said: “Sandro is playing his most important game – against betting addiction. He’s in shock, very sad. He has to face this. He is training at the moment (at Newcastle). He can play Saturday.”

Sandro Tonali’s agent has revealed the midfielder has a gambling addiction. Guiseppe Riso: “Sandro is playing his most important game – against betting addiction. He’s in shock, very sad. He has to face this. He is training at the moment (at Newcastle). He can play Saturday.” pic.twitter.com/52xJm1bcfJ — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) October 17, 2023

The revelations from the player’s agent will certainly come across as startling and it will add to the worries that the midfielder could be found guilty. Tonali is undoubtedly a quality player and he will have to get over these issues if he wants to have a successful career. A ban could be a huge blow for him at this stage of his career.

Newcastle will be hoping to qualify for the Champions League once again and compete for trophies. The absence of Tonali will be a major setback for them, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to invest in another midfielder during the January transfer window.