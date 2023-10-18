BBC Sport England combined XI from current squad and Euro 2004 squad decided

BBC Sport have posted an England XI made up of players from the current squad, and the Three Lions squad that went to EURO 2004.

The squad decided by BBC Sport readers votes has ended up with five players from the current England squad, and six players from the EURO 2004 squad. The likes of Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane have been included from the current crop of English talent.

Whilst John Terry, Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney complete the team as the six players from the EURO 2004 Three Lions squad.

BBC Sport readers have picked their England Golden Generation XI from the current squad and the Euro 2004 squad ? #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/exHOXoGP87 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 18, 2023

Some notable emissions from the current crop of English talent would be Declan Rice who has cemented himself as a regular for club and country, Raheem Sterling who has 82 England caps with 20 goals and Marcus Rashford who has 57 caps with 17 goals.

From the 2004 Euro squad, the likes of Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Michael Owen all miss out on the combined England XI, despite their illustrious playing careers for both club and country.

Lampard had 106 caps for England scoring 29 goals, Owen made 89 appearances scoring 40 goals for the Three Lions, whilst Scholes made 66 appearances, and Neville made 85 appearances.