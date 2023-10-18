Sir Jim Ratcliffe questions Man United’s recruitment policy with one signing in particular named

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will find out this week if his £1.4billion bid to buy a 25 per cent stake in the Premier League club will be successful and if it is, there could be major changes in store at the Manchester club.

One area in particular that United fans will be pleased about is recruitment as Ratcliffe questioned Manchester United’s transfer policy when he visited Old Trafford in March, reports the Guardian.

The INEOS CEO raised this during the presentation given to him on 17 March by the Manchester United hierarchy in the Jimmy Murphy Centre at the club’s Carrington training base. Richard Arnold, the chief executive, and John Murtough, the football director, were among those in attendance.

One signing in particular that the British businessman didn’t understand was Casemiro as the the Premier League giants spent €60m, alongside a £350,000 a week salary, on a 30-year-old player.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe questioned Manchester United's transfer policy when he visited Old Trafford in March, with the deal that brought veteran midfielder Casemiro to the club being highlighted as what he sees as questionable recruitment.

Casemiro stood out during his debut season but the same cannot be said for the current campaign. Ratcliffe’s concerns suggest that Man United will buy smarter if he is brought into the club and the age of players targeted will be much lower than that of the Brazilian star.

The INEOS CEO is believed to be willing to get very hands-on with the Premier League club as he plans to eventually take full ownership of the English giants from the Glazer family.