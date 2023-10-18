West Ham could be willing to pay €60 million for 26-year-old Premier League ace

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been linked with a move away from the club.

The 26-year-old Scottish international has fallen down in the pecking order at Old Trafford and he is no longer a key starter for them. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and West Ham are prepared to provide him with an exit route. L

A report via Fichajes claims that West Ham are willing to offer around €60 million for the midfielder when the transfer window reopens in January.

It is highly likely that Manchester United will sanction his departure if such a lucrative proposal is presented. West Ham have improved their midfield with the signings of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse during the summer transfer window. It seems that David Moyes wants to add more quality to the side.

McTominay could prove to be a useful acquisition for the London club. He will add defensive cover, drive and work rate to the side. He will be desperate to showcase qualities in the Premier League and the player will be determined to succeed at West Ham if the transfer goes through. His determination to succeed will be an added bonus for West Ham.

He is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the London club during the second half of the campaign. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops and whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement for the Scottish international.