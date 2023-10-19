Chelsea vs Arsenal team news and where to watch

Chelsea (11th in the Premier League) take on Arsenal (2nd in the Premier League) on Saturday 21st of October, at Stamford Bridge, at 17:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates. A brace from Martin Odegaard and a goal from Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal, and a goal from Noni Madueke for Chelsea.

Chelsea won their last Premier League game, beating Burnley 4-1. Goals from Ameen Al-Dakhil (own goal), Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson for Chelsea, and a goal from Wilson Odobert for Burnley.

Arsenal also won their last Premier League game, beating Manchester City 1-0 at the Emirates. The only goal of the game being scored by Gabriel Martinelli in the 86th minute to snatch the victory and all three points for the Gunners.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Kickoff: 17:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Team News:

Chelsea will remain without Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka through injury, however Chelsea are boosted by the returns of Reece James and Benoit Badiashile to the side ahead of Arsenal, as well as Malo Gusto returning from suspension.

Arsenal could be without Bukayo Saka who will undergo further fitness tests before deciding his availability ahead of Saturday. Jurrien Timber remains out through injury, and everyone else should be atleast in contention for Arsenal, with slight injury doubts of William Saliba and Thomas Partey expected to be okay for Saturday.

Predicted XI:

Chelsea: Sanchez, Colwill, Silva, Disasi, James, Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Sterling, Jackson, Palmer.

Arsenal: Raya, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus, Trossard.