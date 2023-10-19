Cristiano Ronaldo has major reason to be happy after Al Nassr’s latest aquisition

When Cristiano Ronaldo upped and left Manchester United and decided on the Saudi Pro League as his next destination, it’s fair to say that eyebrows were raised.

The Portuguese isn’t quite the player he was, but dropping down to a league that’s ranked 66th best in the world according to TeamForm appeared to be a poor decision.

Of course, money will have played a significant part in any decision making process, with MARCA noting that he earns a mind-boggling $548,000 (€517,605/£450,951) per day at Al Nassr.

Given that he is fast reaching the end of his epic playing career, one that has taken in Sporting, Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Man United again before his Saudi adventure, that kind of money could never be turned down.

The news that his son, Cristiano Jr., is going to play for Al Nassr’s U13 side, will surely supercede any thoughts about money.

??? Cristiano Ronaldo Jr signs with Al-Nassr U13 team — here we go! The agreement has been signed as Cristiano’s son will start training in the next days. He will wear number 7. Cristiano once said: “My son tells me: dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you!”. pic.twitter.com/uUp25lelRJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2023

Transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, broke the news on X (formerly Twitter), and gave it the ‘here we go’ treatment.

If Cristiano Jr. can follow in the old man’s footsteps he will be some player, and if he can progress quickly through the ranks there’s every chance that he might even be able to take to the pitch alongside his dad before Ronaldo Sr. finally hangs up his boots.