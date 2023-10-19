Liverpool vs Everton team news

Liverpool (4th in the Premier League) take on Everton (16th in the Premier League) on Saturday 21st of October, at Anfield Stadium, at 12:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo secured the victory and three points for Liverpool on the day.

Liverpool drew their last Premier League game, drawing 2-2 with Brighton at the Amex. Goals from Simon Adingra and Lewis Dunk for Brighton, and a brace from Mohamed Salah for Liverpool.

Everton won their last Premier League game, beating Bournemouth 3-0 at Goodison Park. Goals from James Garner, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure securing the win for the Toffees.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton

Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Kickoff: 12:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Anfield Stadium

Team News:

Liverpool will remain without the long term injuries of Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic ,as well as Andrew Robertson who is also out through injury. The rest of the squad looks to be fit and available to face Everton in the Merseyside derby, including Cody Gakpo. Curtis Jones also remains unavailable through suspension.

Everton remain without Dele and Seamus Coleman through injury, but the rest of the squad looks to be fit for the weekend clash with Liverpool.

Predicted XI:

Liverpool: Alisson, Tsimikas, van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez, Salah.

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young, McNeil, Onana, Garner, Harrison, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.