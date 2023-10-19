talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has graded some of this summer’s signings, including James Maddison, Andre Onana, Dominik Szoboszlai and James Ward-Prowse.

Agbonlahor started with Maddison, who he graded an A. This was based on his price tag which Agbonlahor labelled “a bargain”, and the quality he has shown so far.

Then he graded the signing of Manchester United shot stopper Onana, who he graded a B. Agbonlahor stated that he has been too casual on the ball, and hasn’t saved shots that he should be saving, but overall he does think he will come good at United.

Szoboszlai and James Ward-Prowse were both given A grades by Agbonlahor too, mentioning he was impressed with Szoboszlai and what he does for Liverpool in midfield, and mentioned Ward-Prowse’s output scoring goals and providing assists for the Hammers.

Maddison has played nine games for Spurs so far this campaign, scoring two goals and providing five assists. Szoboszlai has made 11 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring two goals. Ward-Prowse has made 10 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing seven assists.

Onana on the other hand has made 11 appearances in all competitions for United, has conceded 19 goals, only kept two clean sheets and has made some big errors leading to goals.