Eric Dier could leave Tottenham in the January transfer window, with no talks currently taking place over a new deal for the player who will be out of contract at the end of this season, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Dier has been a key player for Spurs down the years, but he’s less of a regular now and Romano believes it could make sense for him to now leave the club as he’s surely good enough to play regularly elsewhere.

Still, Romano is not aware of anything concrete happening with Roma, despite some recent speculation about former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho looking for a reunion with his former player.

Discussing potential Tottenham departures in January, Romano named Dier as someone whose future was in doubt, along with fellow midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

“Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is another player to watch ahead of January as he recently changed agents. Manchester United had him on their list in the summer, but their priority option was always Sofyan Amrabat,” Romano said.

Hojbjerg was also on the list at other clubs, including Atletico Madrid, who tried very strongly to convince Tottenham, but there was no agreement. Still, Hojbjerg remains keen on a move, so let’s see what happens this January.

One complication to keep in mind is that it’s AFCON this year, so Tottenham might not be too keen to let Hojbjerg go when they can expect to be without Yves Bissouma. This makes the green light a bit more complicated, but Hojbjerg himself is open to a move, whether it’s January or next summer.

Also at Tottenham, Eric Dier is approaching the end of his contract and at the moment there are no talks over a new deal. A January move is a possibility for Dier, but it will depend on the proposals. Personally, I think the best way for both sides now is to try something new, Dier can certainly be a regular starter elsewhere, though I’m not currently aware of anything concrete with Roma, despite rumours.