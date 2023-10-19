Video: Positive news for Liverpool fans as important star spotted in training

Liverpool fans received terrible news this week that Andy Robertson could be out of action with a shoulder injury for at least 10 weeks but there is a positive update as Cody Gakpo was spotted in training on Thursday.

The Dutch star has been out of action since the controversial defeat to Tottenham at the end of September, a game in which the forward started and scored.

There were initial fears that the Holland international’s injury could be a serious one but that was not the case and he now looks set to return against Everton at the weekend.

It is unclear if Gakpo is fit enough to start the match but he will likely be on the bench in case Jurgen Klopp needs him at any point.