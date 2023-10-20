Chelsea lead the race to sign Arsenal target who could cost €50 million

Chelsea continue to be linked with a move for the Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande.

The 19-year-old has developed into an important first-team player for the Portuguese outfit and his performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs.

A report via Fichajes claims that Chelsea have now taken the lead in the race to sign the talented young defender.

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester City remain keen on the player as well.

Chelsea need to find a quality, long-term alternative to Thiago Silva and Diomande could be a superb addition. He has the potential to develop into a top-class defender in the coming seasons.

Someone like Mauricio Pochettino could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential.

Arsenal could use more depth at the back as well. They signed Jurrien Timber during the summer transfer window, but he picked up a serious injury on his debut. The Gunners need more options at their disposal.

Manchester City are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

Apparently, the defender’s transfer could cost around €50 million and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are willing to pay up. They have the resources to get the deal done.

Diomande is a prodigious talent and he could justify the investment in the long run. He has the attributes to succeed in English football and he could be a key player for the aforementioned clubs if he joins them.