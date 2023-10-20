Erik ten Hag urges Andre Onana to ‘step up’ after rocky start

Erik ten Hag has backed his goalkeeper to do better after urging him to ‘step up’ during Friday’s press conference.

Andre Onana has had a difficult start to things in Manchester after making a number of high-profile errors in Premier League and Champions League games.

Conceding 19 goals in his first 11 appearances, the Cameroon international has come under major scrutiny from fans and media for his performances after taking David De Gea’s spot in the summer.

Ten Hag has sent out a direct public message to his keeper ahead of their clash with Sheffield United on Saturday, urging him to ‘step up’ and learn from previous United keepers.

“He knows, we know, he will do much better and as every player who’s coming into the Premier League, you need an integration period, but he has to step up,” Ten Hag said via the Express.

“Big United keepers like Peter Schmeichel and David de Gea started not doomed, and Andre knows that it is good to know a little bit from history.

“We live now, we live in the future, and he has to make his future by giving better performances. I’m sure he will do.

“He showed it at Barcelona, Ajax, Inter Milan. He was in the semi-final and final of the Champions League. I’m sure he will give a great performance.”

Onana isn’t the only Manchester United keeper to struggle after signing for the club with his predecessor suffering similar hardship.

With his side currently mid-table, a big performance on Saturday night could be the catalyst to reignite their season.