talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has spoken about Chelsea’s long injury list, and how once these players return they will improve.

Bent began by listing Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Armando Broja and Cole Palmer who are out through injury, or nursing injury issues and said how big this group of players are to the side.

Nkunku who was signed for big money to score goals, and the two fullbacks of Reece James and Ben Chilwell who are incredibly important for Chelsea, Bent believes these three players make a massive difference for the Blues.

??????: "Look at their list of injuries!" ? ????: "Chillwell and Reece James are massive losses!" ? ??????: "The two full-backs and Nkunku make you go wow!" ? Darren Bent explains why he believes #CFC will improve this season ? pic.twitter.com/mSt8iBBWf6 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 20, 2023

Chelsea currently sit 11th in the Premier League with 11 points, winning three, drawing two and losing three in their opening eight fixtures. They face Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in what will be their biggest test this season, facing the runners up from last season.

The Blues will be hoping that Reece James can play some part in the game after returning from his injury recently, whilst other longer term absentees such as Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana remain out for the foreseeable.

Chelsea will be looking to end Arsenal’s current unbeaten start to the campaign, which has them second place on 20 points, with six wins and two draws in their opening eight games. Chelsea haven’t beaten Arsenal since 2021, when they won 2-0 at the Emirates.