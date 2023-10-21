Erik Ten Hag gives mixed injury update on two Man United full-backs

Manchester United will be without Luke Shaw for a while longer.

The English full-back has featured in just his team’s first two Premier League games against Wolves and Spurs before he picked up an injury.

Sidelined for the last six matches, the Red Devils have been forced to rely on emergency loanee Sergio Regulion and new signing Sofyan Amrabat at left-back.

And while both players have done a great job despite the pressures, fans know the importance of having an experienced head such as Shaw at the back. Ten Hag’s woes have also been made worse by Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s unavailability.

The former Crystal Palace defender is also ruled out through injury. His prognosis seems a little brighter than Shaw’s though.

Speaking to ManUtd about both full-backs ahead of Saturday’s league clash against Sheffield United, Ten Hag said: “Luke Shaw, I don’t expect him back in this block of games.

“For instance, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, I don’t think he’s too far away from returning into team training and so back in the team.”

United’s next five games include home and away Champions League group games against FC Copenhagen (24 Oct & 8 Nov), as well as games against Manchester City (29 Oct), Newcastle United (1 Nov) and Fulham (4 Nov).