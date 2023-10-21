Liverpool laying groundwork to sign 20-year-old Champions League winner

Liverpool are reportedly doing their due diligence on a potential future deal to sign Bayern Munich playmaker Jamal Musiala.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Reds are big fans of Bayern Munich’s number 42.

Looking to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation, as well as the fact he is no longer a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp is thought to be keen on bringing the young German to the Premier League.

Having started in just two Bundesliga games so far this season, Musiala, 20, is enduring his worst spell at the Allianz Arena since his senior breakthrough in 2020.

Consequently, Liverpool are weighing up a potential summer approach for the out-of-favour 20-year-old, who played a key role in the Bavarians’ 2019-20 Champions League win.

Musiala’s current deal is set to expire in 2026 and failure to extend it could see a player described by one source as a ‘potential world beater’ on the lookout for a new club, and Liverpool fans will be hoping Anfield ticks all the boxes.

Since being promoted to Bayern’s first team three years ago, Musiala, who has represented Germany on 25 occasions, has directly contributed to 57 goals in 133 games in all competitions.