Video: Erling Haaland scores a left-footed rocket from outside the box to double City’s lead vs Brighton

Erling Haaland has just doubled the lead for Manchester City with a rocket of a strike from outside the box.

City’s high-pressing forced Brighton into a midfield mistake, and Bernardo Silva regained possession in a threatening position.

The ball found its way to Erling Haaland, who charged in from the right and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike from outside the box, leaving the keeper with no chance.

It’s a spectacular strike from the Norwegian forward. Watch the goal below: