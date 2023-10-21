Video: Erling Haaland scores a left-footed rocket from outside the box to double City’s lead vs Brighton

Erling Haaland has just doubled the lead for Manchester City with a rocket of a strike from outside the box.
City’s high-pressing forced Brighton into a midfield mistake, and Bernardo Silva regained possession in a threatening position.
The ball found its way to Erling Haaland, who charged in from the right and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike from outside the box, leaving the keeper with no chance.
It’s a spectacular strike from the Norwegian forward. Watch the goal below:
This left-footed finish from Erling Haaland! ? #MCIBHA
? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/GWEbObDZqh
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 21, 2023