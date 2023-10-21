Video: Erling Haaland scores a left-footed rocket from outside the box to double City’s lead vs Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester City
Posted by

Erling Haaland has just doubled the lead for Manchester City with a rocket of a strike from outside the box.

City’s high-pressing forced Brighton into a midfield mistake, and Bernardo Silva regained possession in a threatening position.

The ball found its way to Erling Haaland, who charged in from the right and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike from outside the box, leaving the keeper with no chance.

It’s a spectacular strike from the Norwegian forward. Watch the goal below:

 

More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.