Video: McTominay bobbles in opener for Man United then handles to allow Sheffield United to equalise from the spot

Man United’s Scott McTominay went from hero to zero in the space of six minutes at Bramall Lane.

The Scot continued his great recent goalscoring form by bobbling home the opener, despite the attentions of a number of Sheffield United defenders.

The Red Devils hadn’t shown any urgency to that point so the goal gave them some breathing space, however, the head didn’t last long.

McTominay diverted a cross away with his arm, and Oli McBurnie made no mistake from the spot.

"HE'S AT IT AGAIN!" ? McTominay volleys home! ? pic.twitter.com/EyjqqXOkop — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2023

Scott McTominay is at it again! He breaks the deadlock at Bramall Lane for Manchester United. ? @peacock pic.twitter.com/6bDM9Igkgt — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 21, 2023

MCBURNIE LEVELS FROM THE SPOT! ? pic.twitter.com/i0E6cTXwhD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2023

??| GOAL: McBurnie scores the penalty! Sheffield United 1-1 Manchester United pic.twitter.com/TYdRJrdPNl — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 21, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports, beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer