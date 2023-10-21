Video: McTominay bobbles in opener for Man United then handles to allow Sheffield United to equalise from the spot

Man United’s Scott McTominay went from hero to zero in the space of six minutes at Bramall Lane.

The Scot continued his great recent goalscoring form by bobbling home the opener, despite the attentions of a number of Sheffield United defenders.

The Red Devils hadn’t shown any urgency to that point so the goal gave them some breathing space, however, the head didn’t last long.

McTominay diverted a cross away with his arm, and Oli McBurnie made no mistake from the spot.

Pictures from Sky Sports, beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer

