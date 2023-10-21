Video: McTominay bobbles in opener for Man United then handles to allow Sheffield United to equalise from the spot

Man United’s Scott McTominay went from hero to zero in the space of six minutes at Bramall Lane.
The Scot continued his great recent goalscoring form by bobbling home the opener, despite the attentions of a number of Sheffield United defenders.
The Red Devils hadn’t shown any urgency to that point so the goal gave them some breathing space, however, the head didn’t last long.
McTominay diverted a cross away with his arm, and Oli McBurnie made no mistake from the spot.
"HE'S AT IT AGAIN!" ?
McTominay volleys home!
Scott McTominay is at it again!
He breaks the deadlock at Bramall Lane for Manchester United.
? @peacock
MCBURNIE LEVELS FROM THE SPOT!
??| GOAL: McBurnie scores the penalty!
Sheffield United 1-1 Manchester United
Pictures from Sky Sports, beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer