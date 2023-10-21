Video: Pochettino says Chelsea can take ‘many, many positives’ despite Arsenal comeback

Despite giving away a two-goal lead against Arsenal, Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, still spoke of the ‘many, many positives’ that the Blues could take from the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts were 2-0 up thanks to goals from Cole Palmer and a speculative effort from Mykhailo Mudryk. At that point, the Gunners hadn’t even had a shot on target.

However, with 13 minutes left, Robert Sanchez’s poor pass out saw Declan Rice curl in a shot from way out, and just seven minutes later, the Chelsea defence were on their heels as Leandro Trossard stole in at the far post to earn a share of the spoils.

Pictures from Sky Sports

