Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard once again came off the bench to make an impact with a late equaliser away to Chelsea yesterday.

The Belgian steered home from close range as the Gunners came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge, and in doing so he set an intriguing new record, becoming the first player for the club to score each of his first three Premier League goals for them after coming on as a substitute.

See below for the post from Opta on X highlighting Trossard’s impact from the bench, as he continues to provide Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with a great option to bring on if he needs to change a game…

3 – Leandro Trossard is the first Arsenal player to score each of his first three Premier League goals for the club as a substitute. Solution. pic.twitter.com/kePIASIS1A — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2023

Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton last January and has had some fine moments at the Emirates Stadium, even if he’s not quite done enough to establish himself as a starter.

Still, with a record like this, perhaps Arteta will feel he’s right to keep bringing him on as someone who can change games later on, rather than playing the full 90 minutes.