“Infectious” – Tottenham star is making a huge impression on James Maddison on and off the pitch

James Maddison is having a big impact at Tottenham since joining the North London club this summer and the midfielder has been very impressed with one Spurs star in particular.

With Harry Kane leaving this summer, the main man at Tottenham is now Son Heung-min and the South Korean star was handed the captain’s armband following the transfer of the Englishman to Bayern Munich.

No pairing in Premier League history combined for as many goals as those two Spurs team-mates but Son now has a new partner in crime in Maddison.

The former Leicester star and Son have already racked up eight goals and five assists between them this season and the duo seem to have grown close as friends as they’ve joined in on each other’s celebrations over the course of the opening part of the campaign.

Speaking about his new captain, Maddison has been full of compliments for the South Korean star and stated that his warm personality is “infectious” on the rest of the squad.

“It doesn’t take much to put a smile on Sonny’s face, to be fair,” said the England midfielder via the Daily Mail. “He’s just naturally a nice guy, you know?

“He’s someone you just want to give a big hug to every time you see him in the morning! Luckily, I get to do that. I know a lot of Spurs fans would love to give him a hug in the morning.”

Maddison continues by saying: “Even when I was at Leicester, I didn’t know him at all, but he’d come up to me after the game and we’d shake hands, and he’d give me a hug and be complimentary about me as a player. He doesn’t have to do that and I see him doing that with other people. He gives his time to people.

“He’s a warm person to be around and a fantastic captain because he leads by example. With him as your captain, you don’t want to let him down because he’s such a good guy and has such high standards.

“It’s infectious for the group. I can’t speak highly enough of Sonny. He’s a great captain and a great friend.”