Jadon Sancho’s Man United career is over regardless of potential apology

Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United career is over.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claims the English winger has no place working under Erik Ten Hag regardless of whether he apologises for accusing the Dutchman of lying.

Having fallen out with his manager after Ten Hag revealed he had been dropped for poor levels in training, Sancho faces an uncertain future, and if these latest reports are anything to go by, the former Borussia Dortmund winger will not play for the Red Devils again.

United are thought to be hoping clubs from the Saudi Pro League reignite their interest once the January transfer window opens but any future offer will almost certainly need to include a buy option.

Other clubs from around the European leagues, including Dortmund and Juventus have also been heavily linked with a potential mid-season approach.

Nevertheless, regardless of which clubs come to the table in the New Year, it certainly seems Sancho has played his last game for United and Ten Hag.