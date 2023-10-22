Manchester United have apparently had scouts at a La Liga game this weekend, with Fabrizio Romano responding to reports of Red Devils figures being present for the game between Real Sociedad and Mallorca.

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Romano said it’s normal for top clubs like Man Utd to have scouts at a number of games, but that he hasn’t heard anything specific about this match or any of the players who were involved.

Real Sociedad in particular have some fine players on their books, with Takefusa Kubo, Martin Zubimendi and Arsen Zakharyan perhaps the stand-out names who might be of interest to a club like United.

Still, Romano insists it’s still a bit early to know the Red Devils’ January plans, as much of it will hinge on what happens with the unsettled Jadon Sancho, and with the injured Lisandro Martinez and his potential return to fitness.

“It’s been reported that Manchester United had scouts at the game between Real Sociedad and Mallorca, but I haven’t heard anything about specific players on my side,” Romano said.

“Of course top clubs send their scouts to four or five games every week so it’s something normal. In terms of United’s January plans, we’ll have to see what happens with Jadon Sancho and with Lisandro Martinez’s injury recovery to understand what steps they’ll take next.”