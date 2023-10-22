Newcastle United make new central midfielder ‘top priority’ in January

Ahead of Sandro Tonali’s impending ban for illegal betting activity, Newcastle United are reportedly set to make signing a new central midfielder their ‘top priority’ once the January transfer window opens.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Eddie Howe has pushed a replacement for Tonali to the very top of the club’s transfer to-do list.

Having only joined Newcastle in the summer from AC Milan in a deal worth £55 million, Tonali’s absence, which will be decided soon, is expected to see him out for a lengthy period of time.

And with the mid-season window set to open in a little over two months, Howe and his coaching staff have time to identify a suitable long-term replacement.

Once Tonali’s ban is confirmed, Howe will have to pick his preferred midfield from the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock and Lewis Miley.