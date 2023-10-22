Saudi Arabia targeting talented Barcelona star currently in the Premier League next summer

The future of Ansu Fati at Barcelona is very uncertain and Saudi Arabia has now joined the race for the 20-year-old ahead of the summer of 2024.

That is according to SPORT, who reports that Saudi Arabia fully intends to sign Fati during next summer’s transfer window and that some of the player’s entourage are keen on the move.

The winger is currently on loan at Brighton and Barca hope that Roberto De Zerbi can help the Spain international discover the form he showed when breaking onto the scene at the Camp Nou following his debut in 2019.

Saudi clubs have been splashing the cash since the summer and luring another young star to their league will only help it grow.

Fati’s future at Barcelona looks certain to end with the winger leaving as Xavi has plenty of stars in his position and the emergence of Yamine Lamal has only made his chances of succeeding at the Catalan club slimmer.

The 20-year-old has yet to break into the Brighton side either and all this leaves him with an uncertain future in Europe as he has not shown enough and has a bleak injury record.

The rest of this season could be huge for the youngster’s career and if he fails to produce, a move to Saudi Arabia could be on the cards.