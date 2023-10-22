Cristiano Ronaldo once again stepped up when it mattered most.

The Portuguese superstar, who was in Saudi Pro League last night, scored a second-half winner from a deadball situation against rivals Damac.

Drawing 1-1 with just over half an hour left to play, Ronaldo stepped up to take his side’s free-kick and just like he has done so many times throughout his illustrious career, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner riffled it in the top corner.

Check out the moment Ronaldo scored Al-Nassr’s winner below, including some pretty incredible fan footage.

Pictures via SSC1.