Cristiano Ronaldo once again stepped up when it mattered most.
The Portuguese superstar, who was in Saudi Pro League last night, scored a second-half winner from a deadball situation against rivals Damac.
Drawing 1-1 with just over half an hour left to play, Ronaldo stepped up to take his side’s free-kick and just like he has done so many times throughout his illustrious career, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner riffled it in the top corner.
Check out the moment Ronaldo scored Al-Nassr’s winner below, including some pretty incredible fan footage.
CRISTIANO RONALDO FREEKICK GOAL! ? pic.twitter.com/pF5heKTHjO
Cristiano Ronaldo’s free kick from last night is even better from this angle. ?
pic.twitter.com/3dFt50Locf
