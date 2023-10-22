Video: Douglas Luiz completes brace after smashing ball into the net vs West Ham

Aston Villa are in complete control of their clash with West Ham as Douglas Luiz has made it 2-0 to the home side from the penalty spot.

Unai Emery’s men have been the better of the two teams and opened the scoring on the 30-minute mark after a powerful shot from Luiz was not dealt with by Areola in the West Ham net.

A clumsy tackle from Edson Alvarez on Ezri Konsa gave Aston Villa the chance to double their lead from the spot and their Brazilian midfielder made no mistake in putting it away as he smashed the ball up the middle.

Douglas Luiz has a SECOND! ?? pic.twitter.com/SUNE7Dm0zL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 22, 2023