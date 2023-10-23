“Best for all parties” – West Ham veteran seeking January exit

Aaron Cresswell is coming toward the end of his West Ham United career.

That is the view of transfer journalist Paul Brown, who believes the experienced full-back is likely to depart the London Stadium once the January transfer window opens in the New Year.

Despite being a regular starter at left-back throughout much of his time with the Hammers, recent months have seen Emerson take his place in David Moyes’ preferred starting 11.

And now with just one year left on his deal, this season is almost certain to be the 33-year-old’s last in claret and blue, and Brown agrees.

“It’s possible that Aaron Cresswell leaves,” he told GiveMeSport.

“At one time, he was a key part of this team and a guaranteed starter pretty much every week. That’s not so much the case anymore.

“I think he probably still has a role to play this season, so it’ll be interesting to see how many minutes he gets. I don’t think he’s particularly pushing to get out, but he is not getting any younger and will want to be playing for a team that can give him regular minutes.

“If he is not getting that by January, it may be best for all parties if he does make a move.”

During his nine years with the club, Cresswell, who signed from Ipswich for around £4 million in 2014, has directly contributed to 47 goals in 332 games in all competitions.