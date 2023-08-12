West Ham have kicked off their season against Bournemouth on Saturday with players still determined to leave the East London outfit.

David Moyes and David Sullivan, along with new technical director, Tim Steidten, have had an awful summer in terms of new signings, and even though Edson Alvarez was signed earlier in the week, Moyes decided not to play him.

A big performance and result on Saturday is required because the last thing that the Hammers need at this early stage is to be playing catch up to the other teams in the league.

When you consider who they’ve got coming up in the next few weeks too, it could be a long few weeks for Moyes and his players.

Aaron Cresswell doesn’t appear to be too enamoured with the club as he tried to leave earlier in the window but Wolves were unable to get the deal over the line.

According to Dominic Booth writing for the Guardian “Wolves are set to provide Gary O’Neil with his first signing as manager. It’s … West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell. Michail Antonio could join him in making the trip from the London Stadium to Molineux. Don’t get the train, lads.”… pic.twitter.com/i7OkaEgole — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) August 11, 2023

According to the Twitter account, West Ham Football, believed to be run by Sean Whetstone, a supposed confidant of Hammers chairman, David Sullivan, the Cresswell deal could be back on for the paltry sum of £4m.

The tweet references The Guardian suggesting that Gary O’Neil’s first signing will be the veteran West Ham left-back, and Moyes must be desperate to get rid of the player if he’s willing to let him go for that amount of money.

Another poor decision by the Scot?