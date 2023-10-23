Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has strongly hinted he’d like to stay at Real Madrid as he’s so happy at the Bernabeu as he spends this season on loan there.

The Spanish shot-stopper never quite showed his best form during his time at Chelsea, despite looking a top prospect when he first joined the club back in 2018.

Kepa is now having a decent spell back in La Liga after leaving Chelsea on loan, and it seems he’d be prepared to make the move permanent, even though one imagines he’s mainly there to fill in for the injured Thibaut Courtois, who will surely remain the club’s long-term number one.

Chelsea ended up signing Robert Sanchez from Brighton during the summer and he’s now their number one, so it remains to be seen if Kepa has any kind of long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

If Real decide they want to keep Kepa then one imagines Chelsea would gladly take the money, but it seems nothing is particularly close to being decided just yet.

“I don’t want to think in October what can happen in July,” he told Spanish publication AS, as translated by Sport Witness.

“I’m very happy. I will not lack work and enthusiasm and I will try to enjoy every minute to the fullest.”